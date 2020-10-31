NEWBURY — More than 20 town employees and at least 30 staff members at The Governor’s Academy recently reported being targeted in a nationwide unemployment insurance scam that has rocked the state after COVID-19 restrictions forced businesses and municipalities to lay off thousands of workers.
Peter Quimby, head of school at The Governor’s Academy, said more than 30 employees were targeted by criminals who used stolen personal information to file large numbers of illegal unemployment claims through the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance system, or DUA.
Quimby called the effort a massive “phishing expedition” where scammers made bogus unemployment claims but were stopped before any money was issued.
“Earlier this week, we were alerted that over 30 such fraudulent claims had been filed using the names of our employees,” Quimby said in an email.
“There is no indication that any of the school’s databases were compromised,” he added. “We notified DUA that the claims were fraudulent and encouraged our employees to take the steps recommended by DUA, including reporting the incident to the Mass. Department of Unemployment Fraud, and as a precautionary measure, reporting potential identity theft to their local police departments. We will continue to monitor our unemployment account and notify the state and our employees if future fraudulent claims are made in their names.”
Quimby also said the school’s director of human resources began noticing a rise in fraudulent unemployment claims in early June and quickly alerted employees.
In a phone interview, Quimby said it was encouraging to know there was a system in place to alert employees and allow the school to help protect them.
“What this demonstrates is that nonprofits are just as vulnerable as corporations to these fraudulent efforts,” he said, adding that no school data was ever compromised.
Newbury Town Administrator Tracy Blais confirmed that town employees were also targeted.
“Newbury has had 21 cases so far, which have all been resolved,” Blais wrote in an email to The Daily News.
Blais, who discussed the matter at a Select Board meeting Wednesday night, said there are no employees being affected by the scam.
In the wake of widespread unemployment scams across the state, the Department of Unemployment Assistance began implementing additional identity verification measures in May. As a result of those measures, certain unemployment claimants may be asked to provide additional identity information to verify the validity of their claim.
“Protecting the integrity of the unemployment system and ensuring benefits are going only to valid claimants is the top priority of the Department of Unemployment Assistance,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta in May.
“While the program integrity measures we are taking will unfortunately mean that some claimants will experience temporary delays in payment, we believe these steps are necessary to respond to this unemployment scam,” she added. “We are working rapidly to respond to this scheme and urge individuals who may have had a false unemployment claim filed in their name to contact the department.”
