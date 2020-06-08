LAWRENCE -- The city of Lawrence, including the Police and Fire departments, joined forces with Lawrence Public Schools to showcase Lancer Pride in a Lawrence Class of 2020 Rolling Rally on Friday, June 5.
More than 40 vehicles, including fire engines, police crusiers, motorcycles and school buses, moved throughout the entire city as graduates and family members watched and cheered while the rally rolled through their neighborhoods.
Due to the coronavirus, like other communities Lawrence celebrated the graduates from a distance, making the most of an unconventional final three months of the school year.