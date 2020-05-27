HAVERHILL — Members of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School’s Class of 2020 arrived at their school Wednesday evening for a socially distanced graduation, the first of three planned nights with seniors scheduled alphabetically.
Graduates said the event was better than expected, considering the restrictions that are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them thought it would end up being an impersonal “virtual” event only.
They arrived in vehicles with parents or other family members and were ushered onto the school’s sports field, where one by one the graduates, who had already received their diplomas, stepped onto a platform. “Pomp and Circumstance” played over loudspeakers as Principal Chris Laganas called out the names of graduates.
They stepped off the platform, walked trough a white pergola, past rows of flowers and onto a path where they met back up with their family members and photos were taken.
“I love that they did this for us,” said Killian Barry of Bradford, who was with her parents Jim Barry and Kerrie LePage, and Killian’s stepfather, City Councilor Colin LePage. “This is much better than a virtual graduation.”
Seniors had previously received graduation boxes that included their yearbook, diploma, cap and gown and a (surprise) personal letter of congratulations from an English teacher who knew them.
School security and staff ensured that everyone maintained social distancing and all wore face coverings.
Breanna Bowman of Haverhill wore a mask with the message, “I did it.”
“I’m happy that we got this recognition,” said Bowman, who majored in early childhood education.
No one, including guests, are being permitted in the stands of the field, officials said.
Reilly Ashley, an engineering graduate from Haverhill, continued a long-standing tradition of decorating her mortarboard.
“See you later dudes,” her message read.
“Under the circumstances, this is better than nothing and the school did a really good job setting it up,” Ashley said.
Owen Anderson of Haverhill, an electrical shop graduate, said he was happy to have his family with him, rather than be distant from them if they were in the stands.
“I’m grateful for this and I also get to see some of my friends,” Anderson said.
Identical twins Hannah and Hayley Bourque of Haverhill, both of whom majored in culinary arts, crossed the platform together.
They were happy to have an in-person graduation, albeit a socially distanced one.
“We get to see some of our teachers and some of our friends,” Hannah Bourque said.
Angel Alvarado of Newburypot, a carpentry major who arrived with his mother, also enjoyed having an in-person graduation.
“It’s sure better than sitting in front of a computer,” he said in reference to a virtual event.
Class President Isabelle Giunta of Newburyport recorded her speech to the Class of 2020 that will be included in a graduation video extravaganza to be released following commencement exercises.
In her speech, she pays tribute to a classmate, David Dahlke of Rowley, who died in April from a medical condition.
“David always had a smile on his face and always had his friend’s backs,” Giunta wrote. “Friends describe David as being the kind of person that would go out of his way to hold the door for you.”
Giunta told her classmates that despite the setbacks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, they all persevered.
“Leaving Whittier Tech and transitioning into the real world makes us the next generation to step up and change our world for the better,” she said. “We are highly equipped and are so much more prepared than we know.”