NORTH ANDOVER — Six parking spaces have sparked tension between Elaine Finbury, owner of the Grange Building, and the North Andover Old Center Historic District Commission.
After receiving approval from three boards to renovate the building, construct three apartments and add half a dozen parking spaces, Finbury says she is now being stonewalled by the commission.
Attorney Andrew Caffrey, counsel for Finbury, wrote that in May 2021, his client purchased two parcels of land and the Grange Building at 3 Great Pond Road.
From March through September 2021, Finbury received approvals from the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Planning Board and the Conservation Commission.
On Sept. 30, 2021, Finbury brought her proposal before the North Andover Old Center Historic District Commission. The parking configuration called for three spaces behind the building and three spaces at the end of the driveway.
The Old Center Bylaws state that the commission must issue a decision within 60 days after a request is received. A time extension is only permitted if the applicant says so in writing. If a decision cannot be made in 60 days and the applicant has not allowed for additional time, the commission is required to issue a certificate of hardship.
According to the bylaws, a certificate of hardship is issued if “conditions affecting the building or structure involved would make failure to approve an application a substantial hardship, financial or otherwise, to the applicant.”
Caffrey indicated that the commission was never given additional time to approve or deny Finbury’s request. Nov. 30, 2021 marked the last day of the 60-day timeframe and the commission had still not made a decision.
On March 30 of this year, the commission received a letter from Finbury, through her attorney, stating that more than 180 days had passed since the application was filed and that no decision was rendered. The commission was therefore demanded to issue a certificate of hardship.
On April 4, the commission voted unanimously to approve the renovations. However, Finbury’s request for six parking spaces was defeated in a 2-5 vote.
In its decision, the commission stated: “The proposed parking lot is clearly visible from the public way,” and that “the proposed design of the placement of the six parking spaces is incompatible with features of buildings and structures in the surrounding area.”
It went on, “The proposed parking lot includes three spaces to be placed around several historic structures which would change the grade and topography of the site. The features of the parcels located on 6, 10 and 12 Johnson St. buildings as well as other similar structures located in the historic center are typically and consistently surrounded by grass lawns, trees and fences.”
In response, Finbury filed a lawsuit against the commission on April 25.
In his complaint, Caffrey wrote that the commission’s reason for voting against the parking spaces was “at best disingenuous.”
“The HDC (Historic District Commission) claimed that the parking spaces would be incongruous with the historic district because of changes to topography and that similar historic structures are surrounded by grass and trees,” he said in a follow up interview, adding that the commission has “ignored the nine parking spaces in front of 6-8 Johnson St., the two spaces next to 12 Johnson St., the 18-space lot behind the building across the street and the 48 spaces in the municipal lot down the street.”
Caffrey also argued that the commission had violated the 60-day timeframe.
“I can’t understand why the town is now trying to defeat this project which will save the building, add three residential units and probably quadruple the tax revenue,” he said.
Attorney Justin Perrotta, counsel for the commission, responded on Oct. 21.
“The Plaintiff in this case is trying to pull a fast one,” he wrote, adding that Finbury filed a new project application on Feb. 18. “She tells the court that the commission did not issue a timely decision on her application, but what she leaves out is that she asked, multiple times in writing, for a continuation so that the commission could consider a revised application. Because the new application invalidated the original application, the commission’s April 4 decision was issued within the 60-day timeframe.”
Perrotta argued that Finbury did not have any rights to the original application and that she never indicated that the commission’s decision should be based on that document.
In addition, Perrotta wrote that Finbury’s requests for continuation and submission of a new application were considered as extensions of time for the commission to act.
“It is nonsensical to expect the commission to have made a decision on the plaintiff’s revised application prior to the commission even receiving the plaintiff’s revised submission,” he wrote.
Both parties are scheduled to appear in the Essex County Superior Court on Dec. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.