LAWRENCE — A Lawrence community center will benefit from a state grant designed to allow tenants facing eviction to connect with courts electronically.
Attorney General Maura Healey's office is providing a $2,500 grant to Centro de Apoyo Familiar in Lawrence for the purchase of internet and video-enabled devices — such as tablets, chrome books, and other computers. This devices are intended to help tenants at risk of losing their homes remotely access their eviction-related hearing and mediation services.
The grant money is specifically aimed at community centers in cities hit hard by the state’s eviction crisis, according to a statement released by her office. In addition to Centro de Apoyo Familiar, Healey’s Eviction Technology Access Grant Program also gave $2,500 grants to Eliot Community Human Services in Everett, the Lynn YMCA and The United Way of Greater Plymouth County’s Family Center at Community Connections in Brockton.
The funding comes in anticipation of March 31, when a federal eviction moratorium is expected to expire.
“As we work toward recovering from the pandemic, we need to continue to do everything we can to help keep families from going homeless,” Healey said. “Our goal with this grant program is to help tenants who are at risk of losing their homes and may not have access to technology to advocate for themselves in court and safely participate in hearings.”
She said through the COVID-19 pandemic her office has worked to ensure tenants "have the resources they need to stay safe in their homes."
Healey said she successfully advocated for extending the state’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium in July, called for an additional extension in October, and urged Gov. Charlie Baker's administration to prioritize the hiring and training of additional legal counsel and mediators to streamline rental assistance applications.
Following the expiration of the state moratorium in October, Healey's office has been working with local consumer programs funded by the office and located throughout the state to help tenants and landlords apply for rental assistance, according to the statement.
Centro de Apoyo Familiar (CAF) focuses on providing immigrant families in Massachusetts with housing counseling services to prevent foreclosures. CAF encourages those who are interested in accessing the funded technology for their hearing to reach out to their Lawrence office at 375 Common St., Suite 204, or call 978-332-7108.
“Centro de Apoyo Familiar is grateful for the AG’s Office’s commitment to help families avoid eviction,” said Damaris Frías, chief of operations and co-founder, Centro de Apoyo Familiar. “CAF is pleased for the opportunity to work in partnership with the AG’s Office in this project.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Healey’s office has handled more than 200 complaints relating to the eviction moratorium and has been able to stop more than 80 illegal evictions. These include “self-help” evictions — where landlords attempt to circumvent the court process by forcibly removing the tenants.
In January, Healey issued an advisory to ensure tenants who are facing financial hardship and are at risk of losing their homes are aware of their rights and know how to access available assistance programs.
Healey urges tenants who are facing an eviction and have questions about their options to call the state’s information hotline at 211 or to call the office at 617-727-8400, according to the statement.
