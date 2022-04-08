NORTH ANDOVER — The future’s so bright at 6K in North Andover, you’ve got to wear shades.
That’s because the company, which is named for the 6,000-degree temperature at the sun’s surface, was awarded a $1.5 million grant Thursday from the state’s Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.
The grant was announced by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, along with other state and local officials, at 6K’s headquarters on Commerce Way.
“As I come here to this space, I feel a sense of pride in ownership of what we have here in Massachusetts, and I think everyone in this room knows how special it is, “ said Polito, referring to beneficial collaborations between government, academia and the private sector.
In the case of 6K, the company has taken a form of technology that was developed at MIT in 2007, and applied it to recycling complex materials that are used in 3-D printing, which is also called additive manufacturing.
“This is 6,000-degree microwave plasma technology,” said Mary Cronin, vice president of government affairs at 6K. “What we do is, we combine microwave generated electricity with various gases and we create a plasma, which looks like a little ball of sun.”
The plasma is ignited inside a large metal tank called a UniMelt system, where it breaks down metals into reusable forms, which can then be used to make parts for airplanes, for example. The process can be seen through a window in the UniMelt, but the light it generates is so intense, it can only be viewed through tinted glass.
“We have a project with the Department of Defense right now where we’ve taken a nickel engine part and grind it up, we mill it down, we pour it through the top of the UniMelt, and in one to two seconds it comes out the bottom and it’s perfectly spheroidized and nano-sized, which is very, very tiny, and it flows like water, and that is what 3-D printing companies would purchase to be upcycled into new metal parts,” Cronin said.
More recently, 6K has adapted the UniMelt to reclaim materials that are used in manufacturing batteries. The company plans to dedicate 10 UniMelt systems to that purpose, which should be operating by July or August and will require 80 new employees to operate them.
The money from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, which was awarded through its Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative, will be used for the construction of a UniMelt that will help to train those new workers.
“This grant today is for a UniMelt system, so that we can build a workforce development training program,” Cronin said.
The company currently employs 140 people, which include workers at a manufacturing facility in Pittsburgh, where materials are broken down in UniMelts for sale to manufacturers.
Most of the new hires at 6K’s location in North Andover, which is a company headquarters that focuses on research and development, will be professionals with masters degrees and PhDs.
But the UniMelt being funded by the state grant will be manufactured by Helfrich Brothers Boiler Works in Lawrence, using components provided by AVS Inc. in Ayer, as part of an effort to establish in-state supply chains for 6K.
Cronin said that the UniMelt system in its current form was developed by 6K’s chairman, Aaron Bent, who has a PhD in aeronautics from MIT and joined the company in 2015.
“There were only three or four employees then,” Cronin said. “He became the CEO and really took the technology to the next level.”
As Bent explained at Thursday’s event, the UniMelt system uses a fraction of the time, energy and natural resources required by processes that are currently used to recover critical materials for batteries and additive manufacturing.
That in turn will allow American manufacturers to “upcycle” metals from domestic sources that otherwise have to be purchased from China and other foreign competitors, or mined in the Congo.
“The goal is to displace the need for raw materials,” Cronin said.
