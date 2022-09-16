LAWRENCE — This summer’s drought that killed off petunias and burnt up lawns had an opposite effect on a local pumpkin patch.
Flourishing in dry conditions, thousands of pumpkins are expected to be harvested from an inmate-run garden at the Correctional Alternative Center, nicknamed The Farm, off Marston Street.
“Weather. Weather. Weather,” said Sgt. Dennis Laubner, when asked the secret to the ginormous crop of gourds.
Some pumpkins have already been harvested. Roughly 9,000 are expected by season’s end this fall.
“It looks like it’s going to be a bumper crop,” said Laubner, who directs inmates who volunteer their time working in the six-acre garden which is visible off Interstate 495 north.
Everything grown in the garden is either consumed by inmates in Lawrence and Middleton Jail or given away to schools, charities and non-profits, soup kitchens and meal centers.
In season, vegetables and fruits are sent to food banks, Laubner said.
Laubner said he was pleased recently to see inmates eating garden-fresh corn on the cob.
Some pumpkins, planted in 43 rows, have already made their way to local schools and nursing homes.
“You give someone a pumpkin and it brightens up their day,” Laubner noted.
The manicured-rows of pumpkins have proven tasty for local deer too. On Thursday morning, Laubner and inmates working with him easily found hollowed out pumpkins deer helped themselves to.
Working the land is good training for the inmates and also good for their psyche.
“It’s good to get out there in the fresh air,” he said.
The Farm is often the last stop and a training facility for county inmates, including those who are near the end of their sentences.
The garden is planted in April, with help from Pleasant Valley Gardens in Methuen, and harvests run from May though November.
“Plant, water, weed and harvest,” Laubner explained.
