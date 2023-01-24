NORTH ANDOVER — Michael Carbone, assistant director of land stewardship for the Essex County Greenbelt Association, recently met with the 400 Great Pond Road Steering Committee to discuss the property’s conservation restriction, which has been in place since 1985.
The steering committee must submit a formal recommendation for the property to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues by March 4. Provided the Select Board approves the recommendation, Murphy-Rodrigues will draft a warrant article to request funding at Town Meeting.
Built in 1900, the home known as the William Sutton Boathouse is listed on the Massachusetts Register of Historic Places and is one of the most iconic properties in North Andover.
During the Jan. 19 meeting, Carbone said conservation restrictions are almost impossible to overturn as such an action would require a two-thirds vote from the legislature.
“That’s never happened in Massachusetts,” he said, adding that Greenbelt holds 250 conservation restrictions in Essex County ranging from half an acre to 500 acres.
Carbone said Greenbelt monitors each parcel with a conservation restriction, however, the association is not responsible for maintaining the property.
Although Greenbelt does have legal counsel, Carbone said no matter regarding a conservation restriction has ever risen to that level.
“We’ve never had to go to court with a landowner,” he said.
However, changes in ownership are much more common.
“Within the past five years we’ve had a lot of turnover,” said Carbone. “It happens a fair amount.”
During the prior meeting on Jan. 10, Town Counsel Christine O’Connor provided her opinion on the conservation restriction.
She said the restriction applies to 1.7 acres of the parcel and was put in place to “forever maintain the existing natural and open condition of 400 Great Pond Road.”
Some of the prohibited actions include the construction of another home or structure, destroying trees or shrubs as well as anything else that could disrupt the water and soil quality.
The restriction does allow for the addition of underground utilities, fencing in designated areas, foot trails and small structures such as bird houses, duck boxes or deer feeding stations.
During the meeting, member Peter Boyton of the Planning Board said the steering committee’s final recommendation should provide “some degree of net improvement” for the property.
Boyton also said that before he can support a recommendation, he will need to have additional information about the historical significance of the property.
“I’m just not there yet,” he said. “We ought to be conscious of the challenges at this site.”
Resident member Norma Lochmann suggested using the property as open space for seniors.
“I’m a big one for open space and we’re limited,” she said.
Resident member Gerald Brecher recommended either selling the property or keeping it under the town’s ownership for public use.
