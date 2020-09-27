ANDOVER — Having produced more than 1,600 pounds of food this year, the West Parish Permaculture Garden is winding down its fourth season.
During this "season of COVID," a seven-person team worked hard to determine when, if and how they could come together to work on the garden, said Heather Gaspar, one of the gardeners.
All of the produce was donated to help feed the hungry, Gaspar said.
"For those that garden, you know the peace and spiritual feeling that comes from the work," Gaspar said. "The connection to the soil and to the cycle of life is calming and grounding. The garden offered us much more this year, a place to go, a place to socialize ... a place to feed our souls."
Gaspar said they received three pumpkin seedlings that produced 42 pumpkins from David Siersdale of Needham, which he started on his windowsill. He received the first one harvested.
The second pumpkin went to West Parish congregation member Charlotte Tarbox, who recently celebrated her 101st birthday.
Katrina Wuensch, senior pastor, put together a list of other elderly, sick or isolated parishioners who will be given pumpkins and cards.
The garden team includes Gaspar, Abby Martin, Linda Willis, Chris Swain, Melanie Muggia, Cheryl McKeough, and Kate Margolese.