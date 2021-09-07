LAWRENCE — The 11th Great Stone Dam Classic canoe, kayak, and SUP race will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Abe Bashara Boathouse, 1 Eaton St. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Greater Lawrence Community Boating Program.
One of the largest flatwater races in New England, the Great Stone Dam Classic attracts paddlers from across the Northeast, and national champions.
Three great courses make racing on the Merrimack River accessible to everyone including kids. There is an 8.6-mile, two-loop racing course, a 3.5-mile recreational course and a 1K kids race.
Registration is from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Fees are $25 for adults and $5 for youth 12 and under. Adults receive $5 off if they a bring a small bag of non-perishable food to benefit the Merrimack Valley Food Pantry.
For more information, visit the race website: https://sites.google.com/site/greatstonedamclassic/home?authuser=0.
Noncredit cooking courses enrolling now
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is offering a series of noncredit cooking courses in the new Lupoli Family Institute of Culinary Art.
The series begins Sept. 13 and runs through December. Each course will be one evening.
Most of the courses have an ethnic theme, exploring food from countries around the world. Also offered are date nights for couples who want to cook together, food and wine pairing, and more.
All courses are taught safely with masks required and limited numbers for social distancing.
Located in The Heights on Merrimack Street, the institute includes classrooms, laboratories, and state-of-the art kitchens and offers noncredit community courses as well as credit programs in culinary arts and hospitality management.
To learn more about fall noncredit courses, visit www.necc.mass.edu/culn or contact Sandy Zappala at szappala@necc.mass.edu.
Library announces scholarship program
HAVERHILL — Haverhill residents who are entering their junior year of high school with plans to attend a 2 or 4 year college are invited to apply for the Haverhill Public Library Trustee Page Scholarship program. The program consists of working four to six hours a week at the library for two school years.
At the end of the program the student will receive a $1,500 scholarship. The application process and more information can found online at www.haverhillpl.org/teens. Questions can be directed towards Teen Librarian Rachel Gagnon at rgagnon@haverhillpl.org.
Networking mixer at Wicked Axe
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking mixer Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wicked Axe, 721 S. Main St. in Bradford. The event includes complimentary appetizers and a cash bar, along with business card drawings for door prizes.
Preregister and bring a potential new member for free and when they join you will receive a $50 gift card.
To register, call 978-686-0900 or visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Fairy House Festival planned
GROVELAND — Treetop Summer Camp and the Friends of Veasey Park will hold an enchanted Fairy House Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, at Veasey Park.
Walk the fairy trail to see handcrafted houses. Stay awhile for magical fun. Features rock painting, clay workshop, bird talk, meditation, fairy performances, food, raffles and more. Proceeds support the park. This event is rain or shine and the walk is outdoors. All are welcome to submit a house. Admission is free, however, there is a suggested donation of $5.
Veasey Memorial Park is at 201 Washington St. For more information, visit www.veaseypark.org/fairy-house-festival.
Concert series at First-Calvary Baptist Church
NORTH ANDOVER — A concert series at First-Calvary Baptist Church, organized by artistic director Keun Young Sun, will begin Saturday, Sept. 11, with "Piano Trio," featuring Zhongling Li on violin, Bonnie Black on cello and Keun Young Sun on piano. Their performance will be followed on Saturday, Oct. 9, by "Piano Solo," featuring Min Kyung Oh on piano. Then on Saturday, Nov. 13, "Boston Piano Ensemble" will feature Keun Young Sun and Min Kyung Oh, both on piano.
All concerts will be held at 2 p.m. First-Calvary Baptist Church is at 586 Massachusetts Ave. For more information visit fcbc-na.org or call 978-685-1502.