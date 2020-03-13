ANDOVER — Starting Monday through March 27, Greater Lawrence Technical School will close its facilities, and students will continue their studies online with the assistance of technologies including Chromebooks and Google Classroom, according to an announcement from the Superintendent John Lavoie.
Educators will be available by email and Google Classroom to assist students throughout the week with their studies and assignments.
All adult education and after hours programs for area high school students have been cancelled next week, according to the statement.
All before and after school events, including athletic games and practices, have also been cancelled next week.