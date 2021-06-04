ANDOVER — The sense of triumph was palpable for the 370 graduates of Greater Lawrence Technical School, surrounded by family and friends on the football field Thursday night.
In their short four years as Reggies they first overcame the Columbia Gas explosions in the fall of 2018 as sophomores. Then their last two years of high school have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Virtual classes, clubs, activities, workouts and who could imagine a virtual shop? Throughout it all your teachers and classmates learned together and supported each other,” said Susan Zielinski, interim principal. “You pressed on, kept moving. And here you are today, ready to graduate, and continue running to your future.”
Superintendent John Lavoie reminded everyone, “On the upside no other graduate has been better prepared to meet the challenges brought about by unexpected changes.”
It was a night of celebration for everyone. Family member held balloons and flowers for their graduates as they took photos to savor the moment.
Lavoie congratulated everyone, but gave a special shout out to teachers and advisors who helped ensure that as many people would graduate as possible after being displaced from the physical school building for more than a year.
Many were at risk of failing, however, “over 100 students overcame the biggest challenges of their lives,” Lavoie said.
The graduates themselves were ecstatic for overcoming the feats of the past four years as they clapped and cheered for each other, and waved at their families in the stands.
“We the students and faculty of Greater Lawrence Technical School adapted and changed to whatever curveball life wanted to throw our way,” said Ashley Lima, valedictorian . “We are able to rise above all the difficulties and hardships.”
Nicholas Delegas, salutatorian, gave his fellow classmates this reminder, “Going forward, I only have one piece of advice for my fellow graduates — remember what you’ve already endured, accomplished and learned. When life presents you with unprecedented challenges, remember your four years in high school, and remember that you have the strength and potential to weather the storm no matter what.”
Class of 2016 graduate and keynote speaker for Thursday’s graduation, Kassandra Jean-Marie, comforted the class knowing that despite facing these adversities the unknown of the future might be scary. However, the friends and family that helped everyone get to this point will continue to be their support, she said.
She also said that while this is a momentous occasion to celebrate, it’s also important to remember the little moments, “the small steps that helped you climb mountains.”
“We are really here to celebrate those smaller steps that you took every day to reach this moment,” Jean-Marie said. “The long days of studying and withering beneath endless exams and essays. The part-time jobs and the long practices that made even walking a chore. And finally those moments of struggles that we shoulder all on our own, and rarely tell even our closest confidants about.”