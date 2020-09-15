ANDOVER — A 35-year fundraising tradition at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church is adapting to the times.
This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the annual Greek food popup will feature the same cultural meals in a drive-thru event, not the typical multi-day gathering.
"It's always been full days at the church with dining indoors, outdoors, music, a big tent, all of that," said Parish Council President Buzz Stapczynski.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced a change in plans, not only for this event, but even the most basic church functions.
"We've been having our liturgy on Facebook and YouTube," Stapczynski said. "We're doing all that we can to get the community activated. And by keeping with these types of events that bring people together, we're trying to create excitement."
A limited menu will feature gyro and french fry plates, chicken or beef souvlaki dinners with rice and green beans, baklava and koulourakla pastry for desert.
Folks will pull into the church at 71 Chandler Ave. and head around back to place an order, Stapczynski explained. Plastic payment — credit or debit cards — are preferred, but cash will also be accepted.
Food will be delivered to each car, meaning no one will need to exit their vehicle.
"Everything is happening in line with safety guidelines and precautions," said The Rev. Chris Makiej.
He said money from the event will benefit various ministries at Sts. Constantine and Helen, including youth and the elderly, as well as the parish budget that took a hit when attendance dipped at the onset of the pandemic.