LAWRENCE — Hundreds of volunteers gathered Saturday for Groundwork Lawrence's 18th annual Spicket River Cleanup.
Since 2002, Groundwork Lawrence has engaged more than 6,000 residents, students and local corporations in clearing more than 110 tons of debris and over 3,650 tires from the banks of the Spicket River.
The organization has also helped fund and facilitate the design and construction of four new parks along the Spicket River, including two prominent brownfield-to-park transformations.
