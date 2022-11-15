METHUEN — The depths of the Merrimack River have been a treasure trove of oddities for Rocky Morrison and his group, the Clean River Project. Their most recent find required a crane and weeks of preparation to surface.
The 85th car since 2005 was pulled from the river Friday afternoon, this one a 1971 Plymouth Fury.
Morrison, who heads up the nonprofit organization, estimated that the car was dumped in the Merrimack at least 30 years ago.
Once a vehicle is found using sonar, the location is marked with a buoy. A team of divers ensures that the car can be pulled out in one piece, and only then do they use lift bags to bring it to the surface.
Morrison said the Fury was discovered upside down near the I-93 overpass — 20 feet underwater. With only one flashlight available, Morrison said divers had to feel their way around to secure the vehicle with I-beams.
“The work they do is amazing,” he said. “It’s pitch black down there.”
In many cases, a car can be removed with two lift bags. Because the Fury was heavier than expected, two more bags were needed. In its heyday, the Fury weighed in at 3,700 pounds. However, this car was found filled with mud, which brought its weight to approximately 14,000 pounds.
Despite extensive preparation work, it took an additional eight hours to free the car from the riverbed and slowly tow it a quarter-mile back to the Clean River office.
An iron tow line with a winch hook and tow straps were connected to the vehicle as it approached the shoreline. The tow line began to tighten as hundreds of small bubbles appeared on the river’s surface. Moments later, the front driver’s side tire began to emerge for the first time since the early-1990s.
Morrison described the Fury as a “sensitive car.”
“The risk of it falling apart was pretty good,” he said.
More than 30 years at the bottom of the Merrimack had taken its toll. The trunk had completely rusted away, leaving only the rear wheel axle. The hood was peeled back and the car’s battery could be seen dangling off the ground. From an environmental standpoint, Morrison said it was a good sign to see that the battery, transmission and motor were still there.
Towing services were provided free of charge by Martineau Towing.
“We believe in his cause and what he’s doing,” employee Ryan Martineau said of Morrison.
Prior efforts have rid the river of old docks, discarded shopping carts, bicycles, road signs and more.
