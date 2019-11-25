Group seeks public input during study of Andover government  

ANDOVER — You are invited to give your opinion of Andover's government and its effectiveness.
The newly-formed Andover Town Governance Study Committee is looking for public input to help the committee's study of the town charter, local bylaws and governing practices.
The next session for public input is Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the second floor hall of Memorial Hall Library.
The study committee will pose questions and listen to the experiences and perspectives of residents, according to a statement from the group. No decisions will be made during the discussion. Instead, the community input will help the study committee choose the government topics to be studied in 2020, the statement said.
The study committee wants to know what is working well, and not working well, with Andover's government, according to the statement. The committee wants to know whether town government is transparent, accessible, representative, effective, efficient and accountable, the statement said.
For residents unable to attend these sessions, video recordings and other materials will be made available at https://andoverma.gov/792/Town-Governance-Study-Committee.
Formed by the Andover Select Board and the town manager, the study committee has been charged with studying and proposing over the next two years amendments to the town charter, bylaws and practices of Andover's form of government.
Members of the committee include: Jon Stumpf, chair; Dara Obbard, vice chair; Andrew McBrien, clerk; Aleksandra Stapczynski; Gail Ralston; Richard Fox; David Floreen; Paula Colby-Clements; Paul Cavicchi; Austin Simko, town clerk and chief strategy officer; and Sheila Doherty, town moderator.