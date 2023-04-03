BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is being pressured to ramp up solar power to meet the state’s carbon reduction goals and blunt the impact of climate change.
A newly formed coalition of environmental groups, municipal leaders and scientists wrote to Healey on Monday, calling on her administration to set a target of installing 10 gigawatts of solar capacity — the equivalent of one million solar roofs — by 2030, to meet the state’s ambitious climate-change benchmarks.
“Installing solar in our neighborhoods, along with energy storage, can make our grid more reliable and our communities more resilient while reducing energy costs for families, businesses, and local governments,” they wrote.
The coalition, which includes Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña, argues while the goal is ambitious “it is within reach” and pointed out that between 2012 and 2021, the amount of solar energy generated in Massachusetts increased by more than 17 times.
“If we increase solar by just another 2.5 times by 2030, we’ll have enough solar panels to cover a million roofs,” they wrote.
Healey expressed support for expanding solar power capacity to 10 gigawatts when she was running for governor last year as part of her climate-change agenda.
But the coalition wants the Democrat to make a commitment to accelerate the state’s shift to solar power by April 15, which will mark her 100th day in office.
The coalition, which also includes solar energy companies, also called on Healey to remove “unnecessary roadblocks” for solar projects, ensure “adequate and fair compensation” for solar energy generation and incentivize solar installations on parking lots, brownfields and rooftops.
A 2021 law signed by Healey’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, requires the state to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy as part of an effort to meet ambitious benchmarks in reducing carbon emissions. The goal is to get the state to 100% below 1990 levels, or “net zero,” by 2050.
Besides expanding solar, the plan calls for the development of offshore wind and other renewable energy, setting new emissions limits on electric power, transportation and commercial heating and cooling systems, and the expansion of battery storage systems.
Several utilities, including Eversource and National Grid, are pursuing large-scale solar projects to comply with state regulations requiring them to get more of their power from renewable sources and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
“Solar power is clean, local, and abundant, and it’s going to play a key role in our transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy,” said Ben Hellerstein, state director for the group Environment Massachusetts. “Now is the perfect time to set our sights on a brighter future powered by clean energy from the sun.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
