Groveland hires interim financial, personnel director

GROVELAND — The town announces that Kevin Paicos has been hired as its interim financial and personnel director.
Paicos began his role Nov. 2 and works closely with all departments and selectmen on financial, human resources and town concerns. Paicos signed an 18-month contract but it may end sooner depending on the town's hiring process and next steps.
“I’m thrilled to serve in this role and to help support the great work done by all who work for the Town of Groveland,” Paicos said. “So far, I have found Groveland to be a warm community full of kind and caring people, and I'm eager to share a lifetime of acquired knowledge with all who I collaborate with during my time here.”
Paicos has served in municipal government for more than three decades, including several interim roles as a town executive in communities on the South Shore, in central and western Massachusetts, and in Rhode Island. He also served as town manager in Foxborough and town administrator for Hingham and Ashburnham.
"Kevin comes with nearly four decades of municipality experience both in small and larger towns and cities as a town manager/administrator," Highway Superintendent Renny Carroll said. "The town has a great opportunity and should take full advantage of this time with someone of his caliber. In my opinion, we are extremely lucky to have him onboard."
Paicos has also worked as a consultant for various communities. Since 2014, he has been a part-time licensed insurance provider for NFP Corporate Services Inc. He retired as a captain from the U.S. Army in 2013 after more than four decades of service.