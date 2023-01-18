NORTH ANDOVER — For the next 18 months, the junior class at North Andover High School will start looking ahead to life after graduation.
According to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, a vast majority will head off to two- or four-year colleges – on average 86%.
As the application process gets underway, Guidance Director Megan Pinksten recently gave her assurance that she and her colleagues will be available every step of the way to help students explore.
“We know this is a big process, we know there’s a lot of steps – it’s going to be okay,” Pinksten said during College Bound Junior’s Night on Jan. 10. “Come and talk to us. We will happily answer the same question 100 times if that’s how long it takes. That’s what we’re here for.”
In addition to visiting colleges, Pinksten said students should be focused on their classes.
“You still have half of junior year and a full senior year,” she said.
Pinksten called attention to the proximity of Merrimack College.
“There’s a college campus right here in town. Go look at it,” she said. “Even if you never actually attend Merrimack, it’s a suburban small- to medium-sized school.”
Pinksten similarly pointed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Salem State University and Endicott College – all less than 25 minutes away.
Guidance Counselor Megan Francis encouraged students to visit the “College Corner” section of the Guidance Department webpage.
“It’s always a great place to start,” she said.
Francis said other useful websites include the Princeton Review, Common App, College Board and Naviance.
She shared some words of caution about Common App, which allows students to fill out one application and send it to multiple schools.
“It’s very simple, almost too simple to add another school to your list,” said Francis, adding that every year, she has students who apply to as many as 20 schools. “That is unnecessary. When you have 20 schools on your list, it becomes really overwhelming. Find schools that are accessible, affordable and desirable.”
Members of the Guidance Department was joined by Joseph Dicarlo, dean of enrollment and director of admissions at Worcester State University, as well as Andrew Carter, deputy director of admission at College of The Holy Cross.
Speaking about Worcester State’s admission process, Dicarlo said the greatest emphasis is placed on a student’s academic transcript.
“It provides us with most of the information that we need to consider for admission,” he said, adding that students with a 3.0 grade point average will almost always be admitted. “Below that, we still want to consider students for admission. They might not necessarily have the grades but they’ve demonstrated that they’ve got motivation, they’ve got academic potential that maybe hasn’t been reached yet.”
Regarding college visits, Dicarlo said students should feel comfortable after visiting a school.
“You’ll be able to just close your eyes and envision yourself there as a student,” he said.
Like Worcester State, Carter said academic transcripts also carry a lot of weight when it comes to admissions.
“The student’s academic profile is where we start our conversation,” he said. “That really is the engine in the college admission vehicle.”
Carter said students should not be overly concerned with finding a “perfect match,” particularly during the preliminary stages of their college search.
“These first few college visits shouldn’t be so precious,” he said. “It’s fine to make an informal visit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.