Gun, cash, edible marijuana seized by Lawrence detectives 

LAWRENCE — A gun, ammunition, cash and edible marijuana in candy packaging were among items detectives seized from the Foster Street apartment of a man under surveillance recently, according to a police report.
Andy Mejia, 33, of 30 Forest St., Apt. 2 was placed under arrest on numerous charges when detectives assigned to the Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit went to his apartment armed with two search warrants on Thursday morning, police said.
Detectives in the narcotics unit work daily investigating drug crimes in the city, including during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, police Chief Roy Vasque has said.
When confronted leaving his apartment and detained, Mejia allegedly said to detectives "there's a gun up there and two pounds of weed."
Mejia was being monitored for the past several weeks by the detectives for distribution of marijuana and edibles and illegal possession of a firearm, according to the report.
During the search, detectives said they found the following: A .40 caliber firearm with a defaced serial number, .40 caliber ammunition, $1,036 in a shoe box, "Wonka bar" edible marijuana in a variety of flavors, "Stoner Patch" edible marijuana in tropical and strawberry flavor, "London Pond Cake" THC oil, two pounds of marijuana in bags, a digital scale, eight Winchester 12-gauge shot gun rounds and cardboard boxes with hundreds of white and green vials.
The gun was found under a pillow in the bedroom, police said.
Mejia was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, distribution of marijuana, illegal possession of ammunition, defacing a serial number and an outstanding warrant.
