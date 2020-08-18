Gun, cocaine seized during late-night Lawrence incident 

LAWRENCE — Police seized a gun, ammunition and cocaine from a man who is accused of speeding away from a disturbance in the Prospect Hill neighborhood late Sunday night.
Daniel Espiritusanto, 26, of 12 Prospect Way, was sweating profusely and not wearing a shirt when he was pulled over by police just before midnight, police said.
He said "he wanted to become a cop" when officers caught up with him at Prospect and Grove streets, according to a report.
A woman on Howard Street called police to report her daughter had been assaulted.
An officer approaching the house saw a man later identified as Espiritusanto speeding away in a 2009 beige Lexus.
Officers followed the Lexus to Prospect and Grove streets, where he did stop the car. They then saw him leaning under his driver's side seat, according to the report.
Under the driver's seat, police found a black Ruger 9mm handgun and ammunition. A bag believed to contain 1.7 grams of cocaine was found in the car, police said.
Espiritusanto was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, illegal possession of cocaine, reckless operation, illegal possession of a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm.
During an interview at the station, Espiritusanto denied failing to stop for police and denied possessing a firearm, according to the report.
