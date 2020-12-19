Gun recovered during search on High Street 

LAWRENCE — A 17-year-old gang member was charged with numerous illegal firearms offenses after detectives located a handgun in his High Street home, police said.
The male was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, improper storage of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm, police said.
Detectives went to the youth's home, located in the 200 block of High Street, earlier this week to execute a search warrant, police said.
They secured the warrant after obtaining information that the teen was carrying a weapon, according to police.
Under his mattress, police said they found a loaded black handgun and the teen was immediately placed under arrest.
Detectives in the gang and Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit were involved in the investigation, according to police.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.