LAWRENCE — A teen accused of threatening another — asking him if the "wanted to get shot for being fresh" — was arrested by police after an incident on Bennington Street early Friday morning.
Jesus Lara Guerrero, 19, of 114 Thoreau Way, Lawrence, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful storage of a firearm and illegal possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to a police report.
Police got a call for help at 2:27 a.m. after Guerrero was allegedly involved in an incident at 40 Bennington St.
A silver Glock gun with red tape on it, as well as a magazine, was found hidden inside of a shoe rack there, police said.
Guerrero, according to the report, tried to run from the house before police arrived. However, officers located him and brought him back to the Bennington Street, where he was identified as the person who had the gun, according to the report.
