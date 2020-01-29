Guns seized, SUV stolen, teens charged

LAWRENCE — Reports of shots fired on Boxford Street late Tuesday night led officers to a crashed, stolen SUV and ended with the arrest of four young males, including several gang members, and the seizure of two guns and ammunition, police said.
Around this same time, police also got a call from security at Lawrence General Hospital saying a gunshot victim with a wound to his left hand had been left at the emergency room.
The gunshot victim was dropped off at the ER in a black sedan, police said.
Arrested and charged were 16- and 17-year-old boys from Lawrence, along with Luis Castener, 18, of 36 Carmela Teoli Way, Lawrence, and Brent Martin, 19, of 505 West Lowell St., Haverhill, police said.
Martin and the 16-year-old boy were both arrested and charged with armed assault to murder and illegal firearms charges. All four were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
At their arraignments Wednesday in Lawrence District Court, Martin and Castener were both held without bail pending dangerousness hearings next week.
The younger teens are facing arraignment in Lawrence Juvenile Court, which is closed to the public and the press.
Starting around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the four teens were joyriding in a stolen 2006 Nissan Xterra, police said.
While in South Lawrence, the males in the Xterra are accused of firing shots at a black sedan chasing them, police said.
Police said the Xterra then crashed at Boxford and Garfield streets and the four teens tried to run away. Police found the SUV crashed into a pole with its airbags deployed and all the doors left open.
The four teens who police believe had been in the stolen SUV were later found in the vicinity of Andover and Blanchard streets.
Police said on of the juveniles taken into custody said, "My mom is going to kill me."
Another juvenile was carrying a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a defaced serial number in the waistband of his pants, according to officers.
Martin was carrying a 9mm Glock 23 handgun and a high-capacity ammunition magazine, police said.
Both Martin and the juvenile are facing charges illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition since the minimum age to lawfully possess a firearm is 21, police said.
Martin and Castener are due back in Lawrence District Court on Feb. 4 for hearings to determine whether they are a danger to themselves or the community.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.