LAWRENCE — Some were spooky, others were brightly colored, and all were painted with the utmost precision.
Pumpkins were the art project of the day for Lawrence children at the Boys and Girls Club, who were decorating the fall harvest staple ahead of the club's Halloween party Oct. 30.
Art teacher Stephanie Cabrera said children, grouped in cohorts of 10, completed the project with pumpkins that were donated by the Essex County Sheriff's Office over the last week during just one of the many enrichment activities offered by the Boys and Girls Club.
Once all the pumpkins are decorated, they'll be judged, with one boy and one girl being chosen to win a gift card, Cabrera said.