METHUEN — Plans for a new subdivision, known as Guzman Lane, were met with stiff resistance recently as much of the property is in a wetlands area that would have to be drained.
Plans for the 3-home development have it being built on a 13.1-acre parcel — located at 80 Hampstead St. — and would include a 763-foot long private way with a cul-de-sac at the end. Hawkes Brook runs through the property. There is also a marsh.
Representing applicant Eddy Guzman, Dennis Griecci, senior project engineer for Andover Consultants, Inc., said drainage of the area would be managed with a series of roadside swales that would direct water into two catch basins at the front of the property. The basins would then be used to replenish the groundwater system. Additional underground drainage would also be installed.
However, Stephen DeFeo, chairman of the Community Development Board, was not in favor of swales being put in.
“It would take a lot to convince me that these are a good thing,” he said during the July 13 meeting.
DeFeo was also displeased to learn that 11 waivers are being requested for the project. One of them requested relief from the street lighting requirement. However, this was met with immediate resistance from the board.
Therefore, Griecci said he and Guzman would be willing to revise the plans to include street lights.
“We would be happy to put in whatever would be appropriate,” he said.
Abutter Donald DeSantis also raised concerns about the drainage plans, saying the catch basins would only be 25 feet from his house.
DeSantis said he had previously spoken with Griecci about the basins; however, no action was taken to remove them from the plans.
“I’m very disappointed in Mr. Griecci,” said DeSantis.
Because the basins would be at the front of the property, he said the three new homes would not be affected if the basins overflowed.
Rather, DeSantis said, his home and the homes of his neighbors would become susceptible to flooding.
“I find it ludicrous that there are no catch basins where these houses are going,” he said.
“You will divert all the water onto the people that [already] live in that neighborhood. I think that’s pretty lousy.”
The board will revisit the matter at its next meeting Aug. 10.
