METHUEN — Eleven residents are without a place to live following a two-alarm fire that gutted the six-unit apartment building at 50-52 Hampshire St. late Monday.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts is now working to find temporary housing for those individuals.
During a prior interview with The Eagle-Tribune, Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy said the building is a total loss. Sheehy said two residents were home when the fire broke out, however, they were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.
Sheehy said the blaze broke out at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames shooting through the windows of the building.
“There was heavy smoke and fire upon arrival, the room (the firefighters) were in was totally engulfed,” he said. “It went right up through the attic and burned through the roof.”
He said the building’s “balloon frame” construction made it difficult to bring the fire under control.
“We were chasing this thing everywhere,” Sheehy said.
According to Methuen police, Hampshire Street was closed from the police station to Pleasant Street.
Methuen firefighters were assisted by crews from Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire.
According to the city’s Assessor’s Office, the building was constructed in 1900 and is valued at $447,500.
