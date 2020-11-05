Handgun, stun gun seized by gang unit after traffic stop 

LAWRENCE — Detectives in the Police Department's gang unit made two arrests and confiscated a handgun and a stun gun after a late-night arrest on Tuesday, according to a report.
Shakira Candelaria, 23, of 43 Springfield St., Lawrence and a 16-year-old female passenger were both arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license and improper storage of a firearm after the 10:30 p.m. traffic stop at South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue, police said.
Candelaria had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. After police pulled her over, a handgun was found in a backpack taken from the trunk area of her Acura, police said.
When detectives inspected the handgun, they discovered it had an illegal large capacity feeding device that exceeded the 10-round limit, according to a report.
The 16-year-old female passenger was also carrying a stun gun in her handbag, police said.
Both Candelaria, who police said is an active local gang member, and the teen were additionally charged with illegal possession of a large capacity feeding device. Candelaria was also charged with driving without a license, and outstanding court warrants as a fugitive from justice and reckless endangerment to children, police said.
