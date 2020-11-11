METHUEN — It was a special parade on a special day for a special guy, as police, firefighters and the mayor conducted a drive-by parade for a 102-year-old veteran of the U.S. Army Wednesday afternoon.
Victor Andreoli of 59 Golf Ave., Methuen, turned 102 on Wednesday, surrounded by family.
At about 2 p.m., fire trucks and ambulances, along with police and city vehicles, began driving by Andreoli's home, sirens blaring and horns honking.
Andreoli sat in a wheelchair on the front stoop of the house, waving as the parade passed by, surrounded by his daughter and grandchildren.
Mayor Neil Perry, accompanied by fire Chief Tim Sheehy and police Chief Joseph Solomon, presented the birthday boy with a bouquet of flowers and a cake purchased by Deputy Fire Chief Dan Donahue at Piro's Bakery.
Andreoli fought in World War II.
Sheehy said the city did what it could to celebrate Veterans Day in the era of COVID, with events at Walnut Grove and Elmwood cemeteries. The public was not invited due to social-distancing guidelines.
"It was excellent," he said of the visit to Andreoli's house.
Donahue agreed, calling it a "fantastic" event.
"He looked great, he was in great spirits," Donahue said of Andreoli. "He thanked us for our service when we were there to thank him. That's the kind of guy he is."