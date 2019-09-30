HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill and Jews across the region are in the midst of celebrating Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.
Observances began on Sunday evening and conclude Tuesday evening, according to Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader and senior clergy at the temple.
She noted that in Israel, Rosh Hashanah is a one-day observance.
“It’s sometimes translated as the birthday of the world, but it really means today is the day the world was conceived and today is the day the world is full of potential, like a new beginning,” Broekhuysen said.
It is one of the two High Holy Days observed annually in the Jewish faith, with the other being Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), which begins the evening of Oct. 8 and concludes the following night.
Temple Emanu-El began its Monday service at 8:30 a.m. and continued it to about 1 p.m. Some members of the congregation attended the entire service while others dropped in for certain portions.
“It’s one long service made up of many parts, starting with Psalms of Praise, followed by the morning service, which contains a call to prayer, followed by the Torah service, which is the reading of our sacred text aloud from our Torah scroll,” she said.
One ancient part of the service is the blowing of the shofar, or ram’s horn, which takes place at certain points in the service and dates back to biblical times.
“We consider the shofar to be the voice of the voiceless and of the voice of everybody who is crying out to God in love, in repentance, in hope, in fear, in anger and in pain,” Broekhuysen said. “It is also a cry to wake us all up. When we hear that sound, it’s supposed to wake us up out of our routines and out of our complacency and to start being the person God knows you can be.”
Temple Emanu-El President Loren Goldstein of Bradford had the honor of sounding a shofar that his parents brought back from Israel 40 years ago.
“I sound a series of tonal patterns with one long breath lasting anywhere from 23 to 40 seconds, or as long as I can make it last,” he said.
Following the ceremony inside the temple, congregation members gathered at the edge of Round Pond for Tashlich service.
“It means, sending or casting away your sins,” Broekhuysen said in regards to the service where participants cast pieces of bread or bread crumbs into the water. “More eco-friendly options have arisen up in recent years, with some people casting bird seeds while others conduct Tashlich cleanups, instead of a casting out.”
Rosh Hashanah is also a time for traditional foods.
“Families often prepare challah, or round egg bread, and also sliced apples dipped honey, which represents a sweet start to the new year,” she said.
During the Tashlich ceremony held at Round Pond, participants read aloud this poem by the 13th century Sufi mystic and poet, Rumi:
It’s good to leave each day behind, like flowing water, free of sadness.
Yesterday is gone and its tale told.
Today new seeds are growing.