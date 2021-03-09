ANDOVER — Monday morning young students and teachers were particularly joyous, said Superintendent Claudia Bach, who visited High Plain Elementary School.
Bach is making her rounds this week to kindergarten and first-grade classes in the district's five elementary schools. Those students returned to fuller classes, now attending four days a week, up from two.
She observed children in "circle time," sitting together sharing stories about their weekend and excitement at seeing the friends they have been separated from by being in different cohorts.
"The kids were hardly able to sit still," she said. "They were jumping up and down."
When the pandemic broke out a year ago, classrooms emptied and education went completely online. In August, Andover brought back students two days a week, creating two different "cohorts." Students in each of those cohorts would receive in-person instruction two days a week and be online three to help maintain distance between students and staff, keeping the spread of germs to a minimum.
The district loosened its requirement, decreasing the space between desks to 3 feet from 6 feet in kindergarten and first-grade classrooms to accommodate the combined cohorts. The state now allows 3-foot space in schools when everyone is masked.
School officials previously planned a more gradual increase of students returning this year, checking in at two-week intervals, Bach said. However, that plan shifted Friday when Education Commissioner Jeff Riley mandated elementary students be back in classes five days a week by April 5.
"I've been in meetings and we have more meetings planned to talk with principals," Bach said. "We are doing everything we can to meet that deadline because that's a mandate we take seriously."
The largest obstacle for getting children back is lunch and snack time, when students must be 6 feet apart because they are not wearing masks, she said.
There's data from school districts that 3 feet of space still prevents transmission of the virus, however, the state's guidelines still mandate everyone be 6 feet apart if they are maskless, she explained.
It's been a balancing act for district officials to decide how to follow state and federal guidelines. For example, the CDC still recommends students sit with 6 feet of separation. The state changed its recommendation to 3 feet in August, but Andover changed the distance between desks only this week.
"If (the state) further lifted its protocols we would strongly consider it," Bach said. "There will not be easy answers."
Currently, elementary school principals at each school are planning the best approach to seating for lunch, Bach said. It will look different at each school because of the space and the number of students, she said.
At the middle and high schools principals are also looking at how to get students back, Bach said. She thinks there will also be mandates and deadlines for that.
Lunch is still a big hurdle at those levels, as well. However, classrooms at the high school are also very limiting, she said.
"At the high school the biggest challenge is maintaining some distance in the classrooms because even before (the pandemic) they were very crowded classrooms," Bach said.
Principals have been ordering equipment, including outdoor event tents, to help expand classroom space, she said. They are hopeful the spring weather will allow for outdoor instruction.
She and other administrators will have more information about expanding classroom time for the School Committee and parents at the next meeting March 18.