METHUEN — Arthur Hardy, a police officer who recently came off a year-long suspension over allegations that he mishandled evidence, has been re-elected head of the patrolmen's union.
Hardy was reinstated on April 27, 2020, after an arbitrator ruled that his 270-day suspension, meted out by police Chief Joe Solomon, was excessive. Instead, the arbitrator imposed a 60-day suspension and ordered that his record be expunged and that he receive all back pay, overtime and benefits for the 210 days he was wrongly suspended for.
Hardy was re-elected earlier this month on a 31-29 vote by the patrolmen's union over his opponent, patrolman William Kannan, the son of former City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan.
Solomon has since been put on paid, administrative leave following a scathing Inspector General's report that found he and Capt. Greg Gallant manipulated union contract negotiations in order to benefit themselves.
Starting in January, the union executive board will be made up of Hardy as president, Vice President Larry May, Treasurer Neil Quinlan and Secretary Nick Conway.
Before he was suspended, Hardy had been union vice president and then president. More recently, the post of president has been held by patrolman Dave Gardner, who decided not to run for re-election. He is now a detective.
Solomon said in an April 20 story in The Eagle-Tribune that because the arbitrator had "found officer Hardy incompetent ... I was surprised she would reduce the suspension so significantly considering the extensive progressive disciplinary history."
The arbitrator ruled that a 60-day suspension was more in line with the facts of the case and Hardy's prior disciplinary issues.
In 2018, Hardy tried to dislodge a bullet from the exterior wall of a house, borrowed a pair of pliers from the homeowner after trying to dig it out with his finger, and then just gave up on it and called detectives.
It was then that a neighbor gave Hardy a fragment of a bullet from a prior shooting incident, which Hardy lost when he dropped it into the grass in the man's yard. Hardy went so far as the sift through grass clippings at a later date in an effort to find the broken bit of metal.
The fragment was never found.
The arbitrator said Hardy's efforts violated Rule 5.1 of the city's police code: "Incompetence: No employee shall fail to maintain sufficient competency to perform his duty and to assume the responsibilities of his position."
Mayor Neil Perry welcomed the return of Hardy, saying that "he's been upfront and professional with me."
He added, however, that "there may be situations where we agree to disagree ... but it's never about the person. I am protective of the right of any individual to grieve the process. Arthur and I don't make it personal."
Hardy agreed, noting that Perry "has been amazing. He understands what the contract reads and doesn't read."
He said grievances he has filed are aimed at bringing "faith back in the system."
Hardy added, "What I'm trying to do, respectfully, is get the officers what they deserve as part of the bargaining agreement. I'm not trying to get more than that, just what we are legally obligated to get."