NORTH ANDOVER — The 34th annual Harold Parker Family Fishing Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sudden Pond, 100 Middleton Road.
This event is perfect for anglers of any experience level and all ages. Cast a line, learn about the fish in local waters, safety, and equipment.
MassWildlife Angler Education volunteer instructors will be on hand to assist. Equipment is provided, parking is free and no license is required.
Signs will be posted from park entrances. Wheelchair accessible. Reasonable accommodations made upon request.
An adult must accompany children. For more information, call Trek at 978-475-7972 or visit online at www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest. It is recommended that you bring water, insect repellent and sunscreen.