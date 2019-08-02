ANDOVER — The following events are scheduled at Harold Parker State Forest in August.
All programs are free and open to the public. Bring water, wear sunscreen/bug spray, dress in layers, and wear good footwear. An adult must accompany children. Rain cancels events.
For more information call 978-475-7972 or visit: https://www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest.
Harold Parker State Forest campground is at 133 Jenkins Road, Andover.
Creature Catch
Fridays, Aug. 2, 16 and 30; 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Meet at Frye Pond Beach in the campground at 133 Jenkins Road. Fish, frogs, snakes and salamanders — let’s discover what lives in our tranquil New England ponds. Nets and buckets are provided.
This activity can be wet and muddy. It is recommend that participants bringing water, insect repellent, sun screen, binoculars and a camera. This is appropriate for all ages.
Gone Fishin’
Saturdays, Aug. 17, 24 and 31; 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Meet at Frye Pond Beach at 133 Jenkins Road. It’s great family fun for everyone interested in learning the basics of pond fishing in New England.
Learn the different species of fish that live here and gain a new skill. Rods and bait are provided, or bring your own.
All ages are welcome. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Birding For Beginners
Sundays, Aug. 18 and 25; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Meet at Campground Nature Center at 133 Jenkins Road. Learn about the local bird population from our park interpreter while enjoying some amateur bird watching. Bring binoculars if you have them. Appropriate for children 6 and older.
We Walk the Woods
Wednesdays, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28; 10 a.m. to noon
Meet at Park Headquarters. Join the park interpreter and the Friends of Harold Parker for a slow-paced walk through the forest while enjoying nature at its finest. Each week participants hike to a different part of the forest in a series of 12 hikes.
It is recommended that hikers bring water, insect repellent, sun screen, binoculars and camera. Park Headquarters is at 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Appropriate for children 6 and older.
Soapstone Quarry Hike
Sundays, Aug. 18 and 25; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Meet at Campground Nature Center at 133 Jenkins Road. For ages 6 and older. A moderate guided hike to the remnants of the Jenkins family blue soapstone quarry. This is a great way to learn about the park’s history and resources while getting some exercise.