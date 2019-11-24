LAWRENCE — Despite a plea for leniency from their attorney, the Attika nightclub on Mill Street was hit with a 45-day liquor license suspension — the harshest punishment yet for any club accused of allowing patrons to use hookahs on its premises.
Attorney Robert Kelley, speaking for owner Yoel Herrera, admitted wrongdoing but said the club has done everything the city has asked it to do since the original infraction.
"It was our mistake, our error," he said, adding, however, that a 45-day suspension would be a "substantial financial detriment" to the nightclub.
Attika was originally given a 45-day liquor license suspension after city police, fire and inspection service officers found evidence of hookahs being used in the nightclub. The club responded by appealing to the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, which subsequently upheld the suspension.
The Licensing Board last Wednesday night voted to affirm the original decision, since it had been upheld.
Chairwoman of the Licensing Board Lesly Melendez initially said the suspension should start Nov. 22 and run until Jan. 5.
Kelley asked for a 10-day delay to implement the suspension, which was allowed by the two-member board, meaning Attika would be closed from Dec. 1 through Jan. 14.
Kelley said after the hearing that it is the longest suspension he's ever seen.
"No penalty has ever been imposed that bad," he said.
The chairwoman of the Licensing Board agreed, saying it was the longest suspension she has issued since being on the board.
Herrera said he hopes that the suspension could be further delayed since the club has also filed an appeal in Superior Court.
"We remain open until Dec. 1," he said. "But we think we'll go to Superior Court before that."
His attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.
When the original suspension was put into place, Herrera's attorney at the time, Leonidas Chakalos, also filed a claim in Superior Court seeking a stay of the suspension until the ABCC hearing was held.
During that interim time period of several months, the nightclub was allowed to stay open, but was required to hire a fire watch, which is a firefighter paid overtime by the business owner to remain on the premises to watch for illegal hookah use.
"We paid $75,000 to the city of Lawrence for a fire watch," Herrera said. "We understand we were doing something wrong. But we've paid our punishment. We paid $75,000. We understand it was enough punishment."
Licensing Board member Katie Darwin said at the meeting, "I understand you paid a lot for the fire watch. But you elected to do that. That's on you, not on us."
Herrera's attorney, Kelley, countered that it was the only way the city would let them keep the bar open during the appeal period.
Herrera said he understands the city has a job to do, but he also has a lot of employees and vendors to pay.
"We respect the Fire Department and the Police Department," he said. "We have a good relationship with them. But we don't want to close for 45 days. If we do, we'll go into bankruptcy. If we close Dec. 1, a lot of people won't have jobs and won't be able to support their families in winter."
Closing rollback
Another nightclub caught with evidence of hookah use also faced disciplinary action last week
The Licensing Board issued a 45-day rollback of hours from the usual 1 a.m. closing to 11 p.m. for the Mir Tapas Lounge, located at 102 Essex St.
Owners argue that an 11 p.m. closing is as good as suspension since most young people don't start going out until after 11 p.m. The rollback lasts from Dec. 1 to Jan. 14th.
But the board, backed by testimony from police, fire and inspection service officers, said the penalty was justified for two reasons: hookah use and for locking inspectors out of the bar.
A police detective testified that he and a city inspector went to the front door, showed their badges, and weren't allowed in as the door was locked.
Brothers Jonas and Angel Marine, who own the club, were not happy.
"You guys don't care," said Angel Marine. "We are a $1 million business."
He said the whole downtown area is suffering because of the actions of the board.
"Nobody is going out in Lawrence and you don't care," he said, as Melendez struck the gavel repeatedly.
He asked her: "Do you ever go out in this city?"
Melendez replied: "I live and breath in this city."
As he left the hearing room he said sarcastically: "You're doing a great job."