HAVERHILL — Join the Essex County Ghost Project for a night of paranormal intrigue and investigation Saturday, April 10, at Hilldale Cemetery. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the ghost hunt begins at 7 p.m.
Founded in 1859, Hilldale Cemetery is said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in New England. A $10 donation will go towards the purchase of new lawnmowers to help maintain the grounds. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you must register ahead for this event by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807. Please wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Masks are mandatory.
Garden Club offers scholarship
SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club will award a scholarship to one student in their senior year at Timberlane Regional High School.
Criteria for applicants include graduating in their senior year, being accepted at an accredited institution of higher education and pursuing a major or minor in a gardening-related field such as horticulture, plant biology, soil science, forestry, environmental studies, botany, earth science or agriculture.
Preference is given to a student from Sandown, but a student from another town may receive the scholarship if there is no eligible student from Sandown. In addition to the application, an essay must be submitted that explains how the student's academic choice meets scholarship criteria, including volunteer activities in the community, especially those pertaining to gardening or the environment.
Applications are available at the Timberlane Regional High School guidance office or by emailing to fsrosenau@mygsc.com.
Host family sought for exchange student
HAVERHILL — A friendly high school girl from France who is active in sports is seeking a host family in Haverhill for the school year.
Insurance and spending money will be taken care of. For more information contact Greenheart Exchange program regional representative Linda Coffey at 603-770-6692 or local host parent Dave Dyer at 978-914-5602.
Red Cross needs blood donors
April is National Volunteer Month and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts is seeking volunteer blood donors.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply, Red Cross officials said.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
To find a blood donation site in your area, visit redcross.org and under "Race to Give Blood," enter your zip code for a list of donor sites, dates and times.
Planning Commission to have monthly meeting
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its virtual online monthly meeting on Thursday, April 15, at 11 a.m.
The agenda includes updates of the commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website — www.mvpc.org. For questions or details of this meeting, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.