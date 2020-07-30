HAVERHILL — Boy Scout Troop 24 is hosting a food drive to benefit the Sacred Hearts food pantry on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. Donations of non-perishable items including tuna, macaroni and cheese, pasta, toilet paper, canned vegetables and rice are welcomed to help the group with their latest service project. Items may be dropped off at the pantry behind the rectory at 16 Carlton St.
SARL golf fundraiser
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Animal Rescue League will hold its 6th Annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament on Aug. 10 at the Windham Country Club. Registration is due by Aug. 3. This charity game begins at 7:30 a.m. and features 18 holes, a cart, use of the driving range, a hot dog at the turn, raffles, on-course contests, individual golfer gifts and golf balls.
Cost is $175 per golfer and includes 10 raffle tickets and one square for a wine and spirits board.
More information is available online at sarlnh.org/events-1/16th-annual-fore-paws-golf-tournament.
Golf tournament planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf tournament Monday, Aug. 3, at the Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road, Andover. Registration is at 10 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Safety rules include one player per cart and a complimentary boxed hot breakfast. An Indian Ridge buffet featuring prime rib, chicken and more will be served outdoors, after golf. Raffles are included.
Non-metal spikes only and casual attire. Indian Ridge will adhere to all safety guidelines.
Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events/Webinars."
Boys & Girls Club Golf Tourney is Aug. 3
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its annual Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 3, at the Haverhill Country Club. This year, groups must sign up as foursomes and choose a tee time. Foursomes are on sale now for $800 ($200/player) and can be purchased online at haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournament or by contacting Melissa deFriesse at mdefriesse@haverhillbcg.org or 978-374-6171, ext. 102.
NH Senior Games canceled
NEWPORT, N.H. – The 2020 New Hampshire Senior Games have been canceled because of the COVID-19 virus.
The mission of the NHSG, formerly known as the Granite State Senior Games, is to promote, organize and effectively develop physical challenges, as they relate to the NH Masters Athlete and the 50+ population of the state of New Hampshire, by encouraging fitness and by providing athletic competition in a variety of sports, clinics, and creative pursuits. NHSG is the only New Hampshire organization in the state to be sanctioned by the National Senior Games Association to qualify senior athletes for participation in the National Senior Games held every two years.
2020 was to be a qualifying event for the 2021 National Senior Games in Ft. Lauderdale. As states across the country have also canceled their games, the National Senior Games Association has determined that any athletes who qualified for either the 2017 Birmingham Games or the 2019 Albuquerque Games, are automatically qualified for 2021.
To learn more, visit nhseniorgames.org.
Haverhill Public Library reopens on appointment-only basis
HAVERHILL — The public library has reopened to the public with restrictions in place. Patrons now must call 978-373-1586 to schedule 45-minute appointments to visit the library during new business hours of Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walkups will be accommodated if possible.
Patrons considered high risk are asked to schedule appointments between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, when fewer patrons will be allowed into the library to minimize risk. Masks are required for entry for all patrons age 2 and older. The Children's Room remains closed, with a small browsing collection of Youth Services materials available on the first floor. Curbside pickup remains available.
Plaistow Common concert series changes venue
PLAISTOW — To accommodate more concertgoers in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, the Town of Plaistow has relocated all July and August concerts from the Common to Plaistow Area Recreational Complex (PARC), 51 Old County Road. Some social-distancing seating will be available up front. Others will park cars in drive-in movie style. All concerts are on Wednesday nights beginning at 6 p.m.