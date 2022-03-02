HAVERHILL — Democrats will convene virtually Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m. to elect delegates and alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Haverhill will be sending 32 delegates and 28 alternates to the Convention, along with other ex-officio delegates. This caucus will take place remotely so please register before in advance by emailing Susan Goecke at sugo31@aol.com.
The 2022 Convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic primary.
Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Haverhill age 16 and older may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. People age 16 to 35, those with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention.
Those interested in getting involved with the Haverhill Democratic Committee or for more information contact Bill Cox, chairperson of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee at 978-374-6297.
Talk on Lawrence’s immigration history
LAWRENCE — The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Rev. James T. O’Reilly, OSA Division 8 who are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year will sponsor a public presentation titled “Lawrence: The Immigrant City,” Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street.
Rich Padova, history and government professor at Northern Essex Community College and summer historical tour interpreter at Lawrence Heritage State Park will start with the Irish, Lawrence’s first immigrants, and will continue with today’s immigrants from Latin America and Southeast Asia and all groups in-between.
This event is free and open to the public. Lawrence Heritage is handicap accessible. Refreshments will be served and there will be a free raffle. For more information, call 978-794-1655.
Cooking class planned via Zoom
ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley will host a special Persian Purim cooking class via Zoom featuring Chef Susan Barocas Sunday, March 6, starting at 3 p.m.
Barocas will take participants on a virtual culinary trip to Persia to prepare dishes using the recipes, spices, herbs, fruits, and vegetables that make this cuisine so flavorful and memorable.
Recipes will be provided in advance so you can cook along at home.
Register for a Zoom link by contacting Amy Sherr at 978-474-0540 or amy@BethIsraelMV.org.
Voter registration deadline Wednesday in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER — The last day to register to vote in North Andover’s next town election is Wednesday, March 9. The Town Clerk’s office will be open that day for registration from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or residents can register online at www.registertovotema.com. The town election will be held on March 29, with open seats on the Select Board, School Committee, and Housing Authority on the ballot. For more information call the Town Clerk’s office at 978-688-9501.
Hometown Heroes banners available
HAVERHILL —The Haverhill Exchange Club is still accepting sponsorships for year’s Hometown Heroes Military Tribute Banner Program.
To sponsor a banner, at a cost of $250 each, or to be matched to a hero in need of sponsorship, visit www.haverhillexchangeclub.com/hometown-heroes.html. Registration deadline is April 1.
The Exchange Club and the city’s Veterans Services Office are launching the second Hometown Heroes Military Tribute Banner Program.
, which is stewarded by the Exchange Club and their Hometown Heroes Banner Committee chaired by Jennifer Matthews and Thea Tsagaris.
This year’s program looks to install 150 banners bearing the images of veterans along with a brief biography and about half of those are already spoken for. The banners will be installed by the DPW in time for Memorial Day, and will continue to be displayed until Veterans Day.
For more information, send email to heroes@haverhillexchangeclub.com. Last year’s banner sponsors are asked to resubmit applications for new banners.
NECC offers more eight week classes
HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — Northern Essex Community College is registering now for an expanded selection of accelerated, eight-week classes as part of Spring Session II, which starts March 21. The 36 accelerated classes range from one to four credits each and many meet entirely online, college officials said.
“Spring Session II offers an exciting opportunity for students who want to continue with their educational goals while prioritizing their work, family and academics,” said Donna Bertolino, dean of enrollment services. “Most courses are offered online, providing flexibility outside of a traditional in-person classroom setting.”
Courses are offered in various disciplines including business, science, public health, computer science, liberal arts, criminal justice, and engineering.
Students can add classes until just before the start date, however some classes are already filling up. Many of these accelerated courses are also designed to complement classes that will be offered in the first session of the summer semester, which starts May 16. For a full list of Spring Session II classes visit www.necc.mass.edu/8week.
For more information, contact enrollment services at 978 556-3700 or admissions@necc.mass.edu.
Public invited to MultiCultural Festival planning meeting
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cultural Council invites members of the public to a meeting on March 9 at the Citizens Center to help plan the second MultiCultural Festival.
Last year’s festival was mostly remote with some live events and this year the plan is to be in person.
Residents who would like to be involved are encouraged to attend the planning meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
For more information or if you are unable to attend the meeting but would still like to be involved, send email to mcfhaverhill@gmail.com.