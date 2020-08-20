HAVERHILL — Tickets will be available until 11 a.m. on Friday to participate in the Haverhill Democrat annual Roz McKeon breakfast, which will be held remotely on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Special guests include U.S. Senate candidates Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy, Congresswoman Lori Trahan and others. The committee will recognize an elected official and local activist(s) as their 2020 “Distinguished Democrats,” and will hold a straw poll for the Sept. 1 U.S. Senate primary, several other races and ballot issues.
The breakfast is open to the public and tickets are $25. Each person purchasing a ticket will also get to vote in the straw poll.
To purchase a ticket, contact Roz McKeon at rbm521@comcast.net or call her at 978-373-4032 by 11 a.m. Friday. A packet containing participation information along with a gift certificate to the Wicked Cafe will be delivered to you Friday afternoon, in time for Saturday's event.
Armenian church picnic, COVID-19 style
NORTH ANDOVER — Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of the Merrimack Valley is turning its annual picnic into a drive-through event this year. The church at 158 Main St. in North Andover is now taking orders for take-out meals, which will be ready for pickup on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The menu includes a choice of dinners — lamb kebab for $18 and chicken kebab, losh kebab and a vegetarian meal for $17 each. The lamb, chicken and losh kebab dinners come with rice pilaf, salad and pita bread; the vegetarian dinner includes lentil kufta, stuffed grape leaves, cheese boureg, eech, salad and bread.
The church is also selling choreg, an Armenian sweet roll, for $13 a dozen; four pieces of paklava for $12, and four pieces of cream khadayif for $12. Proceeds from the picnic will support the church's continued operation during these challenging times.
All meals and desserts must be pre-ordered by Thursday, Sept. 3. Only online orders and payments will be accepted. To place your order, visit saintgregory.org. For more information or assistance with ordering, call Sossy Jeknavorian at 978-853-8130.
Concert at Meetinghouse Park is Tuesday
HAMPSTEAD — Don Campbell and his band return to Meetinghouse Park Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m.
Based in New England, Campbell's band tours the country and has opened for Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and others.
This free concert is sponsored by Hampstead Cable Television. Bring chairs or blankets. Moo’s will selling ice cream. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are optional but social distancing is required. Picnic lunches are welcome. Leashed dogs, on the perimeter of the park, are permitted. There are no rain venues this year. For more information, call 603-560-5069.
Online author talk planned
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will present a talk by National Book Award-winning and bestselling author Colum McCann on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
McCann will discuss his most recent novel, "Apeirogon," which tells the stories of Rami Elhanan and Bassam Aramin, who lost their daughters, Smadar and Abir, to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, weaving together fiction and nonfiction and crossing centuries and continents to create a multifaceted and multilayered exploration of history, art, politics, love, loss, and hope.
Plese register at bit.ly/TEColumMcCann.
For more information about membership, religious school, adult education, and social programs, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit TempleEmanu-El.org.