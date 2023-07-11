HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced $750,000 in federal funding will be used to support summer and youth mental health programs.
Fiorentini distributed $500,000 on June 30 to pay for children and teens from low-income families to attend summer programs. He also allotted an additional $250,000 for mental health services and counseling.
“The social and educational isolation of the COVID years imposed a terrible burden on our kids,” Fiorentini said. “This funding is a chance to do some very meaningful and necessary things to improve the lives of our children and teens.”
The $750,000 will be set aside from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Money from the youth activities and mental health grant fund will pay for children to attend summer camp, the YMCA and YWCA as well as the Boys and Girls Club. Children will also be able to learn to swim and receive mental health counseling through the funding.
Funds will be distributed to 38 programs, including the Elliot Community Human Services, Haverhill Public Schools, YMCA of the North Shore, Emmaus Inc. and All Saints Parish.
“The goal of the fund is to support youth activities and youth who traditionally lack similar opportunities as children from more affluent families,” a press release stated. “Low-income and minority children, and groups that support them, were given priority among applicants.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.