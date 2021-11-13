HAVERHILL — City firefighters battled a fire on Dudley Street Saturday afternoon that left three families displaced, according to fire Chief Bob O’Brien.
The blaze at the three-story wood frame property remains under investigation, but O’Brien said all residents were accounted for and no injuries were reported.
A 911 call reporting the blaze came in at noon and Engine 2 out of the 16th Avenue station was first on scene, O’Brien said, adding that heavy fire was showing through the windows on arrival. Deputy Christopher Link commanded the scene, while Trinity EMS was on hand to tend to any injuries.
“It was a very good stop and the firefighters were able to contain the fire to the top floor, the floor of origin,” O’Brien said. “Time of day plays an important part in this and the guys did a great job, just because of the fact that they had to muscle the lines up to the third floor.”
The home sustained water damage on the first and second floors, according to the fire chief.
The property involved in Saturday’s blaze is across the street from 15 Dudley St., which caught on fire in 2019 and left a woman with first-degree burns following a fire that began when a propane heater was used to dry out the basement.
At the same time as the Haverhill blaze, firefighters in Lawrence were also working a fire on 157 Willow St.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the cause of the fire was electrical and started on the second floor. Moriarty, who was on scene Saturday, said no residents were home at the time.
“It was an excellent stop,” Moriarty said. “The house is salvageable but it’s going to need some work.”
He said nine residents were displaced.