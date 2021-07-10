HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is hosting a series of free historical walking tours this summer.
A tour of the Bradford Burial Ground is Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m.
A tour of the Linwood Cemetery is Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m.
A tour of the historic Bradford Common is Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m.
A tour of the Pentucket Burial Ground is Sunday, July 18, at 3 p.m.
To register, call 978-374-4626 or email info@buttonwoods.org.
Andover nonprofit awards $200,000
ANDOVER — Others Charitable Foundation awarded $200,000 to eight charities as part of its second annual Grants for Change program, which provides critical funding to organizations that uplift underserved communities.
From college readiness and STEAM education to internship programs, the eight grant recipients provide life-changing opportunities to diverse constituencies, including Black, Hispanic, Asian American and Indigenous communities, as well as women and girls across the United States, from Oakland, Calif. to New York City. The grant recipients include: Change Happens! for Good Life Outcomes in Houston; Coleman A. Young II Educational Foundation for CAY2 Girls in STEM in Detroit; EDsnaps for STEAM City of Women Leadership Development in New York City; Girls Inspired and Ready to Lead, Inc. for Pathways to Career Leadership Program in Fairfax, Va.; Korean American Community Foundation-San Francisco for No Room for Hate in Oakland; Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group, Inc. for Post-Pandemic Economic Stability for Women of Color in Lake Worth, Fla.; Wine to Water for Indigenous Peoples & Nations Program from the Navajo Nation; Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation for Scholarships for Education in Milwaukee.
“To create lasting change, we must continue to invest in the most vulnerable among us, devoting resources that will uplift both individuals and entire communities,” said Megan McAuley, executive director and president of the foundation. “We are inspired by the financial industry’s commitment to advancing underrepresented communities, from the hundreds of financial advisors and other professionals who submitted applications on behalf of the charities they serve, to our sponsors and financial partners for their support and contributions.”
Early blues in summer concert series
NORTH ANDOVER — Paul Prue will sing the blues in a free concert on Sunday, July 11, at 4 p.m. at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St.
Accompanying himself on a National Steel guitar from the 1930s, Prue will be joined by blues harmonica player Peter Chase and guitarist Rick Campbell.
This is the second of four concerts in a series held on the church grounds, where ample shade is available. Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair. For more information, visit the Trinitarian Congregational Church website at www.natrinitarian.org.