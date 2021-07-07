HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Public Library's Board of Trustees recently voted to do away with late fees on almost all items. Late fees will still apply to tech items such as laptops, hotspots, and e-readers in order to provide fair use of these more limited collections. Everything else will be fine-free. Lost item charges will still apply. If you have questions, please contact the Library at 978-373-1586. The trustees hope this new benefit will encourage patrons with outstanding late fees to return their items and use the library again.
Methuen democrats to elect Platform Convention delegates
METHUEN —Methuen Democrats will hold an in-person caucus Tuesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the Great Hall of the Searles Building, 41 Pleasant St., 3rd floor, to elect 22 delegates (11 male and 11 female) and five alternates to attend the 2021 MassDems Platform Convention. The caucus will also take place virtually over Zoom, with registration being accepted via: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtd-yvqz0uE9YFSuxsr8AOMHN_S7P3ouaI
Doors for the in-person event open at 5:30 p.m. for registration, with the caucus beginning officially at 6 p.m. The caucus is open to all registered Democrats in Methuen, with more information and the rules of the caucus available at www.massdems.org.
The gathering takes place Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell when over 5,000 delegates will convene virtually and in-person to decide on a party platform.
For more information on the caucus or the committee, please contact Methuen Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lisa Yarid Ferry at lisa4methuen@gmail.com or Vice-Chairman Jim McCarty at jim4methuen@gmail.com.
Discussing “The Great Gatsby”
ANDOVER — Join Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s radio program “Fresh Air” and author of the book, “So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures,” at 7 p.m. on July 15 at Memorial Hall Library. She will discuss why “The Great Gatsby” has come to be viewed as the great American novel.
Register for the event at mhl.org/events.
Diapers wanted for Neighbors in Need baby drive
LAWRENCE — Neighbors in Need and the Spicket River Brewery are partnering for a donation drive at the brewery, 56 Island St., from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.
Requested items include diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6, wipes, formula and rash creams.
Artist meet and greet is Saturday, July 10
NEWBURYPORT — Sweethaven Gallery at 25 Inn St. will host a meet the artist event on Saturday, July 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Chat with Lisa Hoag, an award-winning artist, photographer, and designer, living and working in western Massachusetts. She holds a BFA with honors in Fine Art from Parsons School of Design in New York, and subsequently studied art and design in an arts residency in Paris for two years. Hoag has been a professional working artist for over 30 years.
Her art will be on display now through Aug. 1.
Gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 978-465-7656 or visit online at www.sweethavengallery.com.