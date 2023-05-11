SALEM, Mass. — A Haverhill man was convicted of the murder of Aracelys Valdez Deleon, a 40-year-old mother of four children, on Easter Sunday 2017 in Lawrence.
Late Thursday afternoon, a jury in Salem Superior Court handed down guilty verdicts for first-degree murder and related charges to Luis Rodriguez, 30, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office.
Rodriguez was convicted of shooting Deleon to death outside La Cava nightclub in Lawrence and wounding her companion, Jazmin Patrocino, on Easter Sunday — April 16, 2017.
Jurors in Salem Superior Court deliberated the case Wednesday and Thursday. The trial opened on May 3 with family and friends of both Deleon and Rodriguez sitting on opposite sides of the courtroom.
In addition to murder, Rodriguez was also found guilty of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.
A first-degree murder conviction carries the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Rodriguez will be formally sentenced May 23 at 10 a.m. Judge Thomas Dreschler presided over the trial.
Rodriguez's trial faced significant delays due to COVID-19 and court closures and rescheduling triggered by the pandemic.
Assistant District Attorney A.J. Camelio told jurors in his opening statement how Deleon had gone to La Cava, at the intersection of Methuen and Union streets, with friends on a “beautiful day.”
Rodriguez also tried to get into the club, which had an outdoor patio. But he was denied access due to having a gun in the waistband of his pants. After he was turned away, Rodriguez started shooting outside the club around 8 p.m. Located just 10 to 15 feet away, Deleon was hit twice and Petrocino nine times, Camelio told jurors.
He told jurors they would be seeing surveillance video from the club. Rodriguez was wearing a brown shirt.
After the shooting, Rodriguez fled the city and was found and arrested four days later by a deputy sheriff in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He had shaved his head and had tickets to get to Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, Camelio said.
Rodriguez was prosecuted by Camelio and fellow Assistant District Attorney Katie Fennel Kelly, with assistance from Assistant District Attorney David O’Sullivan.
Rodriguez was represented by attorneys Hank Brennan and Matthew Berquist of Boston.
“Aracelys Valdez Deleon was a beloved mother, daughter and friend. I’m proud of the team effort that tracked down this defendant and brought him to justice,” Tucker said.
The case was investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department, with special assistance from Trooper Brendan Carnes; Lawrence Police Officers Mike Montecalvo and Carl Farrington and Sgt. Shawn Quaglietta; and Victim Witness Advocate Jocelyn Pichardo.
