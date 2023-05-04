SALEM, Mass. — A picture of Aracelys Valdez Deleon, a 40-year-old mother of four children, was displayed on video screens as the trial for the man who allegedly killed her, Luis Rodriguez of Haverhill, opened in Salem Superior Court Wednesday.
Deleon was shot to death outside La Cava nightclub in Lawrence on Easter Sunday — April 16, 2017.
Family and friends of both Deleon and Rodriguez sat on opposite sides of the courtroom as the trial opened Wednesday. Before Judge Thomas Dreschler took the bench, a court officer advised all in attendance “to keep their emotions in check” once the proceedings got underway.
Rodriguez, 30, is accused of murdering Deleon and wounding her companion, Jazmin Patrocino.
In addition to murder, Rodriguez is charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.
The trial faced significant delays due to COVID-19 and court closures and rescheduling triggered by the pandemic.
Assistant District Attorney A.J. Camelio told jurors in his opening statement how Deleon had gone to La Cava, at the intersection of Methuen and Union streets, with friends on a “beautiful day” — Easter Sunday in 2017.
Rodriguez also tried to get into the club, which had an outdoor patio. But he was denied access due to having a gun in the waistband of his pants. After he was turned away, Rodriguez started shooting outside the club around 8 p.m. Located just 10 to 15 feet away Deleon was hit twice and Petrocino nine times, Camelio told jurors.
He told jurors they would be seeing surveillance video from the club. Rodriguez was wearing a brown shirt.
After the shooting, Rodriguez fled the city and was found and arrested four days later by a deputy sheriff in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He had shaved his head and had tickets to get to Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, Camelio said.
Defense attorney Hank Brennan, in his opening argument, told jurors the identification of the shooter was an issue.
His client was wearing a brown top but an eyewitness told police “the shooter was wearing a pink shirt.”
“The person he described with meticulous precision was not Mr. Rodriguez,” said Brennan.
Brennan, in his opening statement, also mentioned a Lowell woman he would be calling as a defense witness which triggered a sidebar discussion with the judge and attorneys.
Moments later, with the jury removed from the courtroom, Dreschler admonished Brennan for failing to include the woman’s name on the witness list. The judge said he expected to be given “a witness list that’s accurate.” Jurors are asked during the empanelment process if they know or are related to any potential witnesses that could be called to testify.
Brennan, in his own defense, said he thought the woman’s name was included and if a mistake was made, “I own it.”
After the tense exchange, jurors were asked if they knew the woman. None indicated they did.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.