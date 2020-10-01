BRENTWOOD — Haverhill resident Erik Frasca will spend less than a year in Rockingham County Jail after pleading guilty Thursday to a July burglary and assault in Salem, New Hampshire.
According to court documents, a negotiated deal required Frasca to plead guilty to burglary, domestic violence simple assault and witness tampering in exchange for a year in jail — minus 52 days already served — with a heavier sentence held over his head for five years after.
If not on good behavior after his release, Frasca will have to serve four years in state prison, according to terms of the plea deal.
Other terms include two years of probation, no contact with either of the victims in the case, and completion of a batterers intervention program.
Court documents explain that the witness tampering indictment came after Frasca, while held without bail, contacted family members to try to influence the victims’ testimony.
Salem police arrested Frasca, a former Haverhill highway worker, after a 911 call July 19 for an intruder at 8 Blake Street.
The homeowner was identified by police as Justin Metzner. His girlfriend Danielle Carnew, formerly in a relationship with Frasca, was also at the home during the intrusion, police said.
Carnew told police she and Frasca have been separated since 2017, after she was the victim of a domestic violence incident involving him.
Court records show that Carnew took out a restraining order against Frasca two days after he barged into her boyfriend’s home.
Police attributed Frasca’s quick arrest to Metzner’s in-home security camera, which showed the incident.
According to a report written by Officer Sean Marino, the video footage shows Frasca enter without permission and assault the couple as they drank coffee in the living room.
“Metzner then allowed me to view the footage, which clearly showed Frasca barge into the residence and punch him multiple times in the face,” reads the report from Marino.
Investigators said the victims were able to tell police who the intruder was, as well as what car he was driving when he fled the scene.
Frasca was stopped about a mile from Blake Street and arrested.
After police reviewed the footage again several days later, a charge of domestic violence simple assault was added against Frasca for assaulting Carnew during the incident, investigators said.