BOSTON — Six people, including two Merrimack Valley residents, were indicted by a federal grand jury for using stolen Puerto Rican identities to buy vehicles and merchandise, apply for credit cards and open bank accounts.
Alvin Rivera, 37, of Haverhill, and Wanda Sanchez, 36, of Lawrence, were among those charged in a 42-count indictment handed down Tuesday for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and false representation of a Social Security number, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
Between October 2017 and January 2019, the defendants purchased late model cars from Massachusetts dealerships and applied for 100% financing, according to charging documents.
To support their loan applications, the six defendants provided stolen Puerto Rican identities.
"The group allegedly used the stolen identities to illegally open bank accounts and credit cards and purchase vehicles, many of which were exported out of the United States," according to the DOJ statement.
Rivera is accused of supplying his co-defendants with stolen personal identification and detailed instructions on how to scheme and defraud, according to the DOJ.
Sanchez allegedly used a stolen identity to purchase one car worth $50,962.
Nieda Lopez, 43, of Methuen, was indicted on Sept. 29 in connection with the scheme after she used a stolen identity to obtain a credit card and accrued $21,931 in charges, officials said.
Arialka Moya, 31, of Lowell, also is accused of using a stolen identity to buy a car worth $60,982, according to the statement.
In addition to Massachusetts and New Hampshire, individuals involved in the scheme or related schemes were charged in New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania, authorities said,
The investigation, ongoing since January 2019, was conducted by Homeland Security's Investigation's Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force.
