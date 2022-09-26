HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus lasted all day on Saturday. The celebration began at noon and culminated with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
The day began with a classic car show that brought more than 50 cars. Following that were a series of historical talks, including one on the Great Haverhill Fire of 1882.
The event in Riverfront Park on Washington Street included food vendors, live music, kids activities, and a beer and wine garden.
