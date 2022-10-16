HAVERHILL — After a day of negotiation the Haverhill Education Association and Haverhill public schools have yet to come to an agreement over a new labor contract.
Negotiations are scheduled to pick back up on Sunday. The teachers’ union is threatening to strike on Monday, Oct. 17, depending on the outcome of Sunday’s meditation session. The school will provide parents with an update on the possibility of school closures by Sunday at 5 p.m., according to message sent to parents on Saturday.
In a twitter post the union said that no meaningful progress had been made during the seven hours of negotiation and that the two sides were “still miles apart.”
The Massachusetts Teachers Association was also involved in the negotiation and released a statement in support of the teachers.
“We applaud the courage of our locals and our members to act and speak out to achieve what their students, educators and communities deserve,” the statewide union said.
A statement from the Haverhill Teachers Negotiating Subcommittee of the School Committee they said the union had been “unmoved” by a “substantial financial offer.”
“We are truly disappointed with the union’s seeming disinterest in serious negotiations,” said the committee’s statement. “Their total rejection of our unprecedented financial offer shows that the union leadership is only interested in walking off the job, despite the order from the state Department of Labor Relations to cease and desist from striking or threatening to strike,” said Scott Wood Jr., a School Committee member who is chairman of the district’s negotiating committee. “A strike will be harmful to our community and will do nothing to bring us closer to a resolution.”
In a recent statement to families, Margaret Marotta, superintendent of Haverhill Public Schools, told families what to do if the impending strike by the Haverhill Education Association happens.
She said school would be closed on Monday, but employees will still be expected to come in.
If this happens the Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open to accommodate students, Marotta said. The statement includes the following information for parents:
— Parents of children who are registered for before school or after school programs at the YMCA, will receive an email directly from the YMCA regarding child care options, including a full-day program from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Haverhill YMCA.
— Parents of children who are not registered for before school or after school-programs at the YMCA, but are enrolled in Haverhill Public Schools grades K–4, can sign up for a drop in-program at the Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, N.H., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
— Haverhill students who are members of the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club are welcome to drop in to the club anytime on Oct. 17 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m
Free school lunches will also be provided on Monday and breakfast on Tuesday for all children age 18 and under from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following locations: The Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St.; The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St.; Swasey Field Park, 59 Blaisdell St.; Haverhill Stadium, Lincoln and Nettleton; Haverhill Public Works Department parking lot, 500 Primrose St.; Winnekenni Castle tennis courts, 347 Kenoza Ave.; Bradford Commons; and Cashmans Park on Hilldale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.