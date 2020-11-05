HAVERHILL — Police say a 16-year-old Haverhill resident was airlifted to a Boston-area hospital with apparent serious injuries after being involved in a skateboarding accident at Bellevue Avenue and Alexander Way.
Police said the accident was reported at 4:37 p.m. The teen was taken by ambulance to Haverhill High School for transport by helicopter, police said.
Police would not say if the teen was struck by a vehicle, only that a vehicle was somehow involved.
The area where the incident occurred is near Swasey Field in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood.
At the time of this report, the Haverhill and State Police accident reconstruction teams were still investigating.
No charges had been filed by the time of this report, a police spokesperson said.